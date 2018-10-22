Sealing, Metro fare hike in focus as AAP launches campaign

CM Arvind Kejriwal launched the door-to-door campaign in New Delhi, Sunday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) CM Arvind Kejriwal launched the door-to-door campaign in New Delhi, Sunday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Sealing and the Metro fare hike were the focus on the first day of Aam Aadmi Party’s door-to-door campaign, which was launched by party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

Kejriwal visited Gole Market, Jain Mandir and Raja Bazaar areas of his Assembly constituency, New Delhi. Several other party leaders and Delhi government ministers, such as Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Raghav Chadha and Pankaj Gupta also went to parts of the city as part of the campaign.

In a statement, the party said that the two main issues they will raise are the “silence of BJP MPs during the Delhi Metro fare hike and unjustified sealing”.

“AAP will knock on the door of every trader and tell them that when the BJP was sealing your shops, the seven MPs were sitting quietly. AAP will tell the people of Delhi that Metro fare hike was a BJP conspiracy and their seven MPs were mysteriously quiet on the Metro fare hike,” the statement said.

Recently, northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari had broken the seal of an alleged dairy in Gokulpuri, following which the Supreme Court had pulled him up.

During the campaign, Kejriwal and the other leaders also asked for donations, requesting people to fill up forms to set up a donation network, whereby volunteers will visit the houses every month and collect a pre-decided sum.

“Three thousand teams will reach out to people and visit them at their homes, starting Sunday. They will ask for votes. The people are very happy with the Delhi government and the revolutionary work we are doing. The BJP MPs that Delhi had elected last time did not do any work. It doesn’t matter who will become the Prime Minister, we will make them work,” said Kejriwal.

