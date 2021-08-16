Schools reopen in Noida for classes 9-12, student turnout low on day 1

Schools in Noida opened their doors after nearly three months on Monday, but most institutions saw little to no turn out as parents continue to remain wary of sending their children.

According to government officials, schools across Uttar Pradesh can resume offline teaching for classes IX-XII with 50% capacity while maintaining Covid protocol.

School authorities claimed that most parents did not submit consent forms necessary for attendance. Dr Renu Sehgal, Principal, GD Goenka Greater Noida, said: “The protocol is in place and infrastructure ready for the children to rejoin. But around 90% parents did not sign the consent form. Our entire school has been shifted online and families prefer to continue it. There is a dual system in place and students have the option to come to school for problem solving or practical classes. Parents are waiting for further word on vaccinations. We will have to wait for some time before children come to school.”

Teaching staff and other members of administration have been coming to schools as Covid norms were relaxed in the state.

At Delhi Public School in Sector 30, a total of 20 class XII students came for practical classes on Monday. “The students who came are in their board years. Parents from other classes are yet to give us a positive confirmation about their wards’ attendance,” said a staff member from DPS.

Schools, on their part, have painted markers on the ground and arranged seating in accordance with social distancing norms. Timings for classes have also been reduced since most offline teaching presently constitutes lab sessions. Number of games periods have also been cut down in several schools.

“We are fully prepared to welcome students back to school. We have followed all Covid protocols and our schedule for conducting practicals has been planned. Unfortunately, we have received a lukewarm response from parents. But we look forward to resuming classes. Very few children came on Monday and all protocols were followed,” said Renu Singh, principal, Amity International School, Noida.

Some schools remained closed altogether. “Respecting the sentiments of a majority of parents regarding re-opening of school, as per government directives, we have decided to continue with only online mode of classes for now. The consent in affirmations were less. We completely understand concerns and apprehensions of parents, but we will be reviewing situation again,” said a message from Mayoor School.

For students who did turn up to school, it was a much-needed breather. “It was very different to come back to school after such a long time. But very few students showed up today; we have five sections, and a total of four people came. But slowly, I hope there will be more attendance as this is the new normal,” said a class X student from Ramagya school.

Some parents, however, are hoping for offline classes to resume since children are missing out on crucial aspects of learning. “Staring at a screen for hours can be depressing. School is a social place, and children need to interact with one another. My child is in class X and I believe it is time for them to go out. It is an important period for them, and it cannot be spent indoors. I am ready to send my child, but the school is yet to open due to few consent forms,” said Geeta Vidyarthi, a Noida-based parent.