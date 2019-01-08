Delhi: School asks teacher for psychometric test, she goes to High Court

The Delhi High Court Monday sought the stand of the Delhi government and the management of a north Delhi school, on a plea against the school’s decision to ask a teacher to submit a psychometric test report from a government hospital before being allowed to join duties again.

Ashok Aggarwal, the petitioner’s lawyer, said the replies are to be filed by January 22. A psychometric test is meant to measure a person’s mental capabilities and behaviour.

The petitioner is a teacher at a private school in Rohini and has been working there since 2012. She went to court after she was disallowed from attending school without submitting a medical fitness report, issued by a government hospital. The petitioner also claimed that the school withheld her salary for months without justification.

As per the petition, the management had sought the medical certificate as she had left the premises on two working days as she was unwell. It also stated that the management issued a letter in October last year, stating that she had shown irrational behaviour — which is “proof of an objectionable mental state”.

“The school’s demand for a psychometric test report goes against the provisions of the Mental Health Act, 2017, as the school has no such authority under the law,” Aggarwal said.

The plea added that the teacher had approached a government hospital for the test, but the hospital authority asked her to get a letter from the school addressed to the medical superintendent.

Besides seeking directions to allow her to immediately join school, the teacher, in her plea, has also sought directions to the school to pay her adequate compensation for the mental harassment caused to her.