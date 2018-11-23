SC slams Manoj Tiwari for breaking seal: Seems he’s a rebel without a cause

The Supreme Court Thursday slammed Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari for breaking open the seal of a premises shut down by the Veterinary Services Department in East Delhi, saying it was “extremely pained” by his action and that “it seems that he is, in a sense, a rebel without a cause”.

Hearing a plea seeking action against Tiwari for alleged contempt and blaming the court-appointed monitoring committee — overseeing unauthorised premises in the capital — of bias and corruption, a three-judge bench of Justice Madan B Lokur, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice S Abdul Nazeer, however, spared him of any punitive action.

Closing the proceedings against the BJP leader, the judgment said “the shoulders of this court and the monitoring committee are broad enough to take criticism in its stride… therefore, we do not intend to proceed against Tiwari for the reckless statement attributed to him…”

It added, “We are of the view that pumping for apparently misplaced political propaganda has no place in our courts; this unhealthy practice needs to be strongly deprecated”.

The bench said it hoped that “better sense prevails and undemocratic tendencies are curbed by the political party concerned”.

The matter pertained to sealing of an illegal dairy in Gokalpur on September 14. Tiwari had broken the seal on September 16.

However, the court found that the sealing of the premises “had nothing to do with the monitoring committee”. “The sealing of the premises was an independent act carried out by the Veterinary Services Department of the EDMC”, the judgment said.

The bench added that the admitted position was that Tiwari had broken the seal. “Should an elected representative of the people defy the rule of law in this manner?” it asked.

Hitting out at the North East Delhi MP, the judgment added that “the misplaced bravado of Tiwari… his chest thumping immediately after the hearing on October 3, 2018… and making serious, but frivolous, allegations against the monitoring committee appointed by this court is a clear indication of how low (he) can stoop and displays his total lack of respect for any rule of law”.

The court also expressed its dismay with Tiwari’s reply to the court when asked about the incident.

“The reply given to us, on instructions, was rather shocking. We were told that Tiwari was a popular leader of a political party… and on seeing him in the area, a mob… had gathered and goaded him to break the seal… As a result of the pressure… he broke or tampered with the seal”, the judgment said.

“What shocked us was the rationale given by Tiwari, which suggested to us quite explicitly that instead of pacifying the mob… (he) acted irresponsibly by taking the law into his own hands,” it stated.

The judgment added that “the consequence of such behaviour can be devastating in a given situation”. “If a mob goads an elected MP to commit a far more serious offence, would it mean that (he/she) would act on the mob’s instructions and commit the offence?”