SC seeks suggestions on homebuyer woes

With an increasing number of “cheated” homebuyers knocking on its doors, the Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre if it could come up with “uniform” suggestions for all cases. A bench comprising Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari was hearing a plea by homebuyers in the matter related to Jaypee Infratech Ltd, requesting that the company not be sent into liquidation, even as the deadline for the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ordered by the court had expired in May. The applicants contended that sending JIL into liquidation would cause them “irreparable loss”.

Turning to Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, representing the Centre, the bench said there was little it could do within the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, adding that the Centre could give suggestions. “We can consider that,” it observed. Divan said the resolution professional or the bank concerned would be the appropriate authority to respond to the homebuyers’ plea.

The bench asked if the Centre could suggest “some other arrangement, without disturbing the ongoing process”.