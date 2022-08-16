SC says Talaq-e-Hasan not akin to triple talaq, women have option of ‘khula’

August 16, 2022 2:38:18 pm
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the practice of divorce in Muslims through ‘Talaq-e-Hasan’ –which is pronounced once a month over a period of three months — is not akin to triple talaq and the women also have an option of ‘khula’.
In Islam, a man can take “talaq”, while a woman can part ways with her husband through “khula”.
A bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said if husband and wife cannot live together, it can also grant divorce on the ground of irretrievable breakdown under Article 142 of the Constitution.
The top court was hearing a plea seeking to declare ‘Talaq-e-Hasan’ and all other forms of “unilateral extra-judicial talaq as void and unconstitutional”, claiming they were “arbitrary, irrational, and violated fundamental rights”.
Subscriber Only Stories
“This is not triple talaq in that sense. Marriage being contractual in nature, you also have an option of khula. If two people cannot live together, we are also granting divorce on ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage. Are you open to divorce by mutual consent if ‘mehar’ (gift given in cash or kind by groom to bride) is taken care of? “Prima facie, I don’t agree with petitioners. I don’t want this to become an agenda for any other reason,” the bench observed.
Senior advocate Pinky Anand, appearing for the petitioner Benazeer Heena, submitted that though the apex court has declared triple talaq unconstitutional, it left the issue of Talaq-E-Hasan undecided.
The top court asked Anand to seek instructions whether in view of allegation of the irrevocable breakdown of marriage, would the petitioner be willing for settlement by process of divorce on amount being paid over and above ‘mehar’.
It also told the petitioner that dissolution of marriage is also possible without the intervention of this court through ‘mubarat’ and asked her counsel to seek instructions.
The apex court will now hear the matter on August 29.
The petition, filed by Ghaziabad resident Heena, who claimed to be a victim of Talaq-E-Hasan, also sought a direction to the Centre to frame guidelines for neutral and uniform grounds of divorce and procedure for all citizens.
In Talaq-e-Hasan, divorce gets formalised after the third utterance in the third month if cohabitation is not resumed during this period. However, if cohabitation resumes after the first or second utterance of talaq, the parties are assumed to have reconciled and the first or second utterances of talaq are deemed invalid.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Twitter user shares ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment after interesting chat with Rapido rider
Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Wednesday
Giuliani targeted in criminal probe of 2020 election
Chennai: CM Stalin opens Independence Day Park on banks of Buckingham Canal
Singapore, New York tie for highest first half rental growth. An Indian city joins the mix
China’s envoy plays down controversy over Chinese research ship docking in Sri Lanka
Kareena Kapoor shares Neha Dhupia’s emotional note on Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Aamir Khan is pure genius’
Rajasthan: It’s doubtful Dalit boy beaten for touching water pot of upper-caste people, says BJP MLA
Nitish Kumar Cabinet: Full list of ministers
After several controversies, The Flash actor Ezra Miller seeks help for ‘complex mental health issues’
BTech in Data Science or Computer Science? Experts explain similarities, differences, job prospects
English Premier League, Spanish La Liga & Italian Serie A: Points table and top scorers