Satyendar Jain has lost 28 kg since being jailed: Lawyers to court

AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s lawyers have moved a Delhi court alleging that Tihar jail authorities have stopped providing him food items as per his religious beliefs.

The application was moved on Monday before a special judge at Rouse Avenue court.

His lawyers submitted that since Jain is unable to visit a temple as per his religious beliefs, he has been on a fast and is not having cooked food, pulses, grains and milk products.

“He has suffered a major fall in jail, which led to severe spine injury for which he was treated by LNJP hospital. He also has lung patches, which is a post-Covid symptom,” his application read.

His application stated that for the last 12 days, the jail administration has stopped providing him with basic food items as per his religious beliefs – fruits/vegetables, mixed seeds, dry fruits and dates – because of which he lost 2 kg last week.

His lawyers stated that he has lost around 28 kg since his day of arrest, indicating his debilitating health status. They alleged that an MRI scan he was supposed to undergo was delayed by 30 days.

Jain’s lawyers submitted that he has “the right to a dignified human life, which is a wide ranging and highly pervasive right inclusive of the right against unjust treatment by prison authorities”.

Advertisement

“A prisoner does not cease to remain a human being even after punishment. That the applicant is currently an undertrial and as such cannot be made to starve, relinquish his religious beliefs and denied basic medical condition,” the application read.

The application sought reliance on Delhi Prison Rules 339 and 341 to state that all prisoners are allowed to observe their religious beliefs and have to be given a diet in accordance with those.

Further, the rules state that an inmate is allowed to have an appropriate diet as per the orders of the medical officers.