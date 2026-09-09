Delhi hostel manager rushed to collapse site, fled fearing students: Police

Delhi Police brings Sudhanshu, one of the three accused in the Satya Niketan building collapse incident, to produce before the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Thirty-one-year-old Sudhanshu, who ran the ‘Hostel Daze’ chain of PG accommodations at South Delhi’s Satya Niketan, was among those who rushed to the five-storey building after it came crashing down on Sunday. But when students, mostly from Delhi University (DU), at the spot began recognising him, he left, fearing he would be beaten.

Three days later, police on Wednesday traced him to a friend’s house in Burari and arrested him. A DU graduate, Sudhanshu had started the PG business in 2022, primarily catering to students studying at his alma mater.

He is the fifth person to be arrested in connection with the collapse that killed seven people.