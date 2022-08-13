Rajiv govt decision to ban Rushdie’s book was justified, taken for law & order reasons: Natwar Singh 

Updated: August 13, 2022 2:37:19 pm
K Natwar Singh, who was a Union minister in the Rajiv Gandhi government that banned Salman Rushdie’s controversial book “The Satanic Verses”, strongly defended the decision on Saturday asserting it was taken “purely” for law and order reasons.
With focus back on Rushdie’s book in the wake of the attack on him in New York, Singh, who was the minister of state for external affairs when the book was banned in 1988, said he was part of the decision and had told the then prime minister the book could cause serious law and order problems as feelings were running very high. Singh (91) rejected as “rubbish” the charge by critics the Rajiv Gandhi government’s decision to ban the book was driven by appeasement towards Muslims.
“I don’t think it (the decision to ban the book) was wrong because you see it had led to law and order problems, particularly in Kashmir. In other parts of India also there was disquiet,” Singh told PTI.
“Rajiv Gandhi asked me what should be done. I said, ‘all my life I have been totally opposed to banning books but when it comes to law and order even a book of a great writer like Rushdie should be banned’,” the diplomat-turned-politician said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Rushdie’s ‘Midnight’s Children’ is one of the great novels of the 20th century but the decision to ban “The Satanic Verses” was taken purely for law and order reasons, Singh asserted.
A massive controversy had erupted after the release of the book ‘The Satanic Verses’ as several Muslims saw it as blasphemous.
Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini had issued a fatwa against Rushdie and called for his death.
Strongly defending the Rajiv Gandhi government’s decision, Singh said, “I completely think it was justified because it was going to cause serious law and order problems as feelings were running very high particularly among our Muslim population.” “I said, ‘the entire Muslim world is going to flare up, we have a large number of Muslims and apart from that, what the book contains at this time, is not acceptable’,” he recounted.
Rushdie, who faced death threats for years after writing “The Satanic Verses”, was stabbed on stage on Friday while he was being introduced at the event of the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York.
The New York State Police identified the suspect as Hadi Matar from Fairview, New Jersey, while the motive behind the act is still unknown.
The suspect ran up onto the stage prior to the speaking event and attacked the 75-year-old. The author was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery. Singh said he was “very distressed” over the attack.
“Here is a man 75-years old, not harming anybody and contributing to literature and then some rascal comes and nearly kills him and that too when he was making a speech in New York,” he said.
Singh said Rushdie had left England for the simple reason that there were more Muslims in the UK than there are in America.
“There is no doubt that he is one of the great writers of the 20th century. So I am very distressed. I did not know him personally but I admired his Midnight’s Children, I read it several times, it is high class literature,” he said, lauding Rushdie for his contribution to the world of literature.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, KolkataPremium
How to set your phone number as UPI ID on Google Pay
Latest News
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: ‘I thought about moving there’
Diksha and Aditi survive cut in Northern Ireland; Doherty leads Galgorm
Which eye colour is more vulnerable to UV damage?
Tamil Nadu ‘Omni’ buses on a fleecing spree
‘Why donating organs is not about insulting the dead, it is about saving lives’
Punjab Governor approves ‘One MLA, One Pension’ scheme
Anil Kapoor says he was ‘destined’ to be a part of Taal after replacing Govinda in the lead role
Rajiv govt decision to ban Rushdie’s book was justified, taken for law & order reasons: Natwar Singh By Asim Kamal
It’s raining potholes in Pimpri-Chinchwad: 1,800 filled up at cost of Rs 1 crore, says civic corporation
Crypto derivatives volumes surge to $3.12 trillion in July: Crypto Compare
Explained: The four Bills passed recently by Haryana Assembly on water, GST, municipal bodies
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi