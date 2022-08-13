scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Rajiv govt decision to ban Rushdie’s book was justified, taken for law & order reasons: Natwar Singh 

Rushdie's 'Midnight's Children' is one of the great novels of the 20th century but the decision to ban "The Satanic Verses" was taken purely for law and order reasons, Singh asserted.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: August 13, 2022 2:37:19 pm
salman rushdie news,salman rushdie latest news,stabbed,rushdi,salman rushdi,New Delhi: In this March 18, 2012 file photo, author Salman Rushdie. Rushdie was attacked by an unknown person before giving a speech at an event in New York on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

K Natwar Singh, who was a Union minister in the Rajiv Gandhi government that banned Salman Rushdie’s controversial book “The Satanic Verses”, strongly defended the decision on Saturday asserting it was taken “purely” for law and order reasons.

With focus back on Rushdie’s book in the wake of the attack on him in New York, Singh, who was the minister of state for external affairs when the book was banned in 1988, said he was part of the decision and had told the then prime minister the book could cause serious law and order problems as feelings were running very high. Singh (91) rejected as “rubbish” the charge by critics the Rajiv Gandhi government’s decision to ban the book was driven by appeasement towards Muslims.

Follow |Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates

“I don’t think it (the decision to ban the book) was wrong because you see it had led to law and order problems, particularly in Kashmir. In other parts of India also there was disquiet,” Singh told PTI.

“Rajiv Gandhi asked me what should be done. I said, ‘all my life I have been totally opposed to banning books but when it comes to law and order even a book of a great writer like Rushdie should be banned’,” the diplomat-turned-politician said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream

Rushdie’s ‘Midnight’s Children’ is one of the great novels of the 20th century but the decision to ban “The Satanic Verses” was taken purely for law and order reasons, Singh asserted.
A massive controversy had erupted after the release of the book ‘The Satanic Verses’ as several Muslims saw it as blasphemous.

Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini had issued a fatwa against Rushdie and called for his death.

Strongly defending the Rajiv Gandhi government’s decision, Singh said, “I completely think it was justified because it was going to cause serious law and order problems as feelings were running very high particularly among our Muslim population.” “I said, ‘the entire Muslim world is going to flare up, we have a large number of Muslims and apart from that, what the book contains at this time, is not acceptable’,” he recounted.

Advertisement
Must Read |Who is Salman Rushdie, author of ‘Satanic Verses’, stabbed at a New York event?

Rushdie, who faced death threats for years after writing “The Satanic Verses”, was stabbed on stage on Friday while he was being introduced at the event of the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York.

The New York State Police identified the suspect as Hadi Matar from Fairview, New Jersey, while the motive behind the act is still unknown.

The suspect ran up onto the stage prior to the speaking event and attacked the 75-year-old. The author was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery. Singh said he was “very distressed” over the attack.

Advertisement

“Here is a man 75-years old, not harming anybody and contributing to literature and then some rascal comes and nearly kills him and that too when he was making a speech in New York,” he said.

Singh said Rushdie had left England for the simple reason that there were more Muslims in the UK than there are in America.

“There is no doubt that he is one of the great writers of the 20th century. So I am very distressed. I did not know him personally but I admired his Midnight’s Children, I read it several times, it is high class literature,” he said, lauding Rushdie for his contribution to the world of literature.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 02:14:05 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

3

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: The four Bills passed recently by Haryana Assembly on water, G...
Explained: The four Bills passed recently by Haryana Assembly on water, G...
Black in history, culture, politics — a symbol of protest, a colour of mo...
Black in history, culture, politics — a symbol of protest, a colour of mo...
Karnataka HC Lokayukta order lays bare anti-corruption claims: 'no govt h...
Karnataka HC Lokayukta order lays bare anti-corruption claims: 'no govt h...
Caught in Cong politics for long, Chhattisgarh PESA rules now run into ac...
Caught in Cong politics for long, Chhattisgarh PESA rules now run into ac...
J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including son of Hizbul chief

J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including son of Hizbul chief

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?

What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?

Premium
India's global T20 take over shows that being first is overrated

India's global T20 take over shows that being first is overrated

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
Opinion

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
‘Why donating organs is not about insulting the dead, it is about saving lives’

‘Why donating organs is not about insulting the dead, it is about saving lives’

How to set your phone number as UPI ID on Google Pay
ExpressBasics

How to set your phone number as UPI ID on Google Pay

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement