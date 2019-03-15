Sale of flats without nod: Haryana body notice to Supertech

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA) has issued “showcause” notices to Supertech Ltd as to why a penalty of Rs 85 crore should not be imposed on the builder for allegedly selling or agreeing to sell four projects in Gurgaon “without prior permission from the authority”. The builder has been given seven days to respond.

Confirming this, Dr K K Khandelwal, Chairman of HARERA, Gurgaon, said, “Supertech is constructing projects in Gurgaon… The builder has sold or agreed to sell the property without getting prior permission. Notices have been issued regarding this matter.” While two of the properties are located in Gurgaon, the other two are in Sohna.

HARERA has proposed imposing a penalty of “five per cent of the estimated cost of the real-estate projects” in each case. The first notice proposing a penalty of Rs 14.6 crore has been issued for the Rs 292-crore Hill View Project in Sector 2 of Sohna, while the second proposed penalty of Rs 59 crore has been issued in the case of Hues Towers, coming up in Gurgaon’s Sector 68 at a cost of Rs 1,180 crore. The third notice concerns Araville, coming up in Gurgaon’s Sector 79 at a cost of Rs 184.69 crore, and proposes a penalty of Rs 9.23 crore.

The final project, Hill Crest/Officer Enclave, is also coming up in Sohna’s Sector 2 with details “supplied by the promoter” indicating that it is expected to cost Rs 57.25 crore. The authority has, hence, suggested a fine of Rs 2.86 crore.

“You are hereby called upon to show cause within a period of seven days, as to why necessary penal action against you should not be initiated under section 15(1) & Section 61 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016… In case no response is received, further action as per the provision under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017, shall be initiated against you,” state the notices.

While Section 15 (1) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, pertains to “obligations of promoter in case of transfer of a real-estate project to a third party”, Section 61 deals with “penalty for contravention of other provisions of this Act”.

Supertech, however, denied the charges. “We have not sold any land in Gurgaon. HARERA issued showcause notice… without any concrete evidence. We will reply to the notice with all facts and evidence,” said R K Arora, Chairman, Supertech.