‘Father was a farmer, family hoped he would become a doctor’: Dreams, lives cut short in Saket building collapse

Family members and friends of those feared trapped wait anxiously for updates outside the debris site. (Express Photo by Shreya Singhai)

For the family of Ravi Prakash (26), the dream of seeing him become a doctor came to a tragic end on Saturday when he died in the collapse of a four-storey building in Saidullajab near Saket in South Delhi on Saturday evening.

Ravi, the eldest of five siblings and the son of a farmer from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, had completed his MBBS in Kyrgyzstan. He was preparing for the Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) examination, a screening test mandatory for foreign graduates in India.

Nalin (22), who hailed from Nalanda, Bihar, was also the son of a farmer. He had moved to Delhi six months ago to prepare for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), national-level entrance test conducted for admission to technical postgraduate programmes, and was staying in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Saidullajab.