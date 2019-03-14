Delhi: Romanian held for tampering with ATM

Toggle Menu
“Local police received a PCR call that two foreign nationals were tampering with an ATM machine. When police staff reached the spot, they found  one of them fleeing. Isfan was caught,” an officer said.

Pak cattle-herder gets three-year jail term for straying across border
A 27-year-old Romanian national was arrested for allegedly trying to tamper with an ATM in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad, police said Wednesday.

The accused, Isfan Lustin Gerogel, hails from Drobeta-Turnu Severin city in Romania. Police found two strips of cards, which they allege were used to capture the data of those who used the ATM.

