Rohini septic tank deaths: Wife went with lunch, found man unconscious

Lunch break was to begin at 2 pm, and Soni (30) reached the house where her labourer husband was working with a box of food. What she saw was five men, including her husband Sher Singh (40), lying unconscious inside a septic tank at Rohini’s Prem Nagar.

“I screamed for help, but no one came forward. Eventually, a man came with a rope around his waist and pulled them out. My husband had never cleaned a pit like this before,” said Soni.

Singh was among three of the five men who survived Tuesday afternoon, and is currently in Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Deepak (30) and Ganesh Saha (35) were declared dead on arrival. Ganesh’s wife Sangeeta (31) said, “In the morning, he told me he’s going out to earn money. He was jobless for the last few days. He took care of me and our three children. Now what?”

Vijendra Kumar (30), one of the survivors, said, “My uncle Rambir may have got them the job. When he jumped in and fainted, I pulled him out. I nearly lost consciousness too after inhaling the gases.”