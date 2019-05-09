Delhi: Day after septic tank deaths, CM visits families of victims

A day after two labourers died and three were injured while cleaning a septic tank in a house undergoing renovation in Rohini’s Prem Nagar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met their families Wednesday.

Offering condolences, the CM, officials said, assured help to the kin of the victims and said that those behind the incident would be punished.

A case under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), section 3 of the SC/ST Act and sections of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act was registered at Prem Nagar police station on Tuesday. Police have so far arrested the owner of the house, Gulam Mustafa.

DCP (Rohini) S D Mishra Wednesday said, “Mustafa lives in the central district, where he also runs a shop. He was renovating the house on the plot which he owns. We have been told that the other accused, Rambir the mason, will be discharged from the hospital soon. He will be arrested.”

Rambir is among the three men who have been hospitalised after they inhaled “toxic fumes” from the septic tank.

According to police, Rambir and Mustafa allegedly told the two labourers — Ganesh Saha and Deepak — to enter the tank to clean it on Tuesday.

While police said the two, initially refused saying they were not trained, Mustafa and Rambir then allegedly threatened to deduct their wage for three days. “A toxic gas was released as they started cleaning the tank after which they fainted,” said Vijendra Kumar (30), a survivor of the incident.

Rambir, and two other men — Sher Singh (40) and Rajesh Saha (40) — who jumped in the tank to help them also fainted. Rambir was pulled out by Kumar, and the remaining four men were pulled out with the help of locals.

Families of the victims said the CM met them near their homes in Bhagya Vihar and offered his condolences. Jaya Vardha (59), sister of Rambir and Singh, said: “Whatever happens, I just hope my brothers come out of the hospital safe now. Only then will I be satisfied.”