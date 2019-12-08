Rohini murders: ‘Accused planned crime 10 days ago’

The accused allegedly stabbed his wife Snehlata and daughter-in-law Pragya in the early hours of Friday. The accused allegedly stabbed his wife Snehlata and daughter-in-law Pragya in the early hours of Friday.

A day after a 64-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife and daughter-in-law to death in Rohini over suspicion of them having affairs, police said he bought the weapon 10 days ago to carry out the crime. DCP (Rohini) S D Mishra said, “It was planned. Satish Chaudhary bought the kitchen knife after he found his wife and daughter-in-law were planning to move to a new house without him.” He allegedly stabbed his wife Snehlata and daughter-in-law Pragya in the early hours of Friday.

