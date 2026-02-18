Robot dog row at AI Summit: Galgotias University’s booth barricaded, officials say don’t want ‘controversial agency’ misleading public

The varsity faced widespread criticism after a faculty member was seen presenting a quadruped robot dog sourced from China as an institution-linked innovation.

Written by: Devansh Mittal, Vidheesha Kuntamalla
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 03:22 PM IST
The decision followed backlash on Tuesday — day two of the expo — after a faculty member was seen presenting a quadruped robot dog as an institution-linked innovation.The decision followed backlash on Tuesday — day two of the expo — after a faculty member was seen presenting a quadruped robot dog as an institution-linked innovation. (Photo: X@GalgotiasGU)
After Galgotias University was asked to vacate its booth at the ongoing India AI Expo, co-located within the AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam, for showcasing a Chinese-made robot dog as its own, the power supply was cut and barricades were placed at the varsity’s pavilion on Wednesday afternoon. Representatives of the university, including faculty, were seen leaving the premises.

The decision followed backlash on Tuesday — day two of the expo — after a faculty member was seen presenting a quadruped robot dog as an institution-linked innovation. The robot, named “Orion,” was described as having been developed at the university’s Centre of Excellence.

Galgotias University registrar Nitin Kumar Gaur said as of Wednesday, the university had not received any official communication asking it to vacate the exhibition space.

Senior government officials, however, said the issue was not merely semantic.

S Krishnan, Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India (MeitY), said the government wanted only genuine work to be showcased at the summit. “We want genuine and actual work to be exhibited. We don’t want a controversial agency which has misled the public,” he said.

Abhishek Singh, Chief Executive Officer of the IndiaAI Mission, said misrepresentation violated the terms exhibitors agreed to when participating in the expo.

“This is an exhibition meant for demonstration,” Krishnan said, adding that while such exhibitions do not involve formal certification processes, they are not meant to promote misleading claims. “The idea is not for the exhibit to be used as an opportunity of some other kind.”

A government official told The Indian Express that Galgotias University paid Rs 25,000 for its stall. According to the India AI Impact Summit website, corporates are charged Rs 25,000 per square metre for exhibition space, while ministries, state governments and academic institutions pay Rs 9,000 per square metre. A single startup pod costs Rs 25,000 for the duration of the exhibition.

Galgotias University ‘Orion’ controversy

On Tuesday, videos of the robot’s demonstration — including clips shared by official government social media handles such as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology — showed the robot walking, performing somersaults, and mimicking dance moves, while the presenter, Professor Neha Singh, spoke about the university’s investments in Artificial Intelligence.

Earlier, in video footage from the pavilion, Singh, a faculty member from the Communications Department at Galgotias, was heard telling visitors: “This is Orion… and this has been developed by the Centre of Excellence at the Galgotias University,” while also describing the institution as the first private university to invest more than Rs 350 crore in AI.

Within hours, social media users identified the robot as the Unitree Go2, a commercially available quadruped manufactured by Unitree Robotics, priced at roughly $1,600.

As criticism mounted, Galgotias University issued a statement seeking to clarify its position late Tuesday night.

Stating that “Galgotias has not built this robodog, neither have we claimed (so)”, it added, “We at Galgotias, faculty and students, are deeply pained by the propaganda campaign against our university,” the statement said. “We would like to clearly state that robotic programming is part of our endeavour to make students learn AI programming and develop & deploy real world skills using globally available tools and resources, given developing AI talent is the need of the hour.”

The university added that its vision was centred on student learning and innovation, and that providing access to modern technologies was essential for preparing students for the future. “Spreading negativity can harm the morale of students, who are working hard to innovate, learn, and build their skills using global technologies,” the statement said.

Registrar Gaur said the controversy stemmed from confusion between the words “develop” and “development”. “We have not developed the robot,” he said. “We have worked on its development, meaning how it can be improved and made more advanced for the benefit of India’s youth.”

He confirmed that the robot had been procured from abroad but said he did not have details of the purchase, which, he said, fell under the university’s procurement department.

On Wednesday, Prof Singh said her comments had been misunderstood.

“I may not have expressed things very clearly,” she said, attributing the controversy to the pace and enthusiasm of the interaction. “We did not change the branding. So how can we claim that we have manufactured this?”

Aishwarya Srivastava, a member of the project team, also denied that the university had ever claimed to have built the robot dog. She said it was procured as part of a broader investment in AI so students could study and experiment with advanced technologies.

Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi.

 

