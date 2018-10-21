Delhi: Returning from Ramlila, 9-yr-old girl falls into drain, dies

Her body was recovered on Saturday afternoon by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials and police. Her body was recovered on Saturday afternoon by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials and police.

A nine-year-old girl died after falling into a drain in Indirapuram on Friday night. The victim, Priyanka, and her father, Santosh, were returning from a Ramlila event when the incident took place at around 10.30 pm. Her body was recovered on Saturday afternoon by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials and police.

SHO (Indirapuram) Nazir Ali Khan, said “Santosh and Priyanka were walking home, when they approached a drain near Pinnacle tower in Indirapuram. Both slipped through the gap between two concrete slabs covering the drain. The father managed to climb out, but Priyanka could not. Police informed NDRF officials, who came to rescue the girl. After a 10-hour operation, the body was recovered.”

The depth of the drain is 4-5 feet and the girl died within a short span of time due to toxic gases, police said.

The NDRF team in Ghaziabad received information at around 1.20 am about the incident, and dispatched a team of 10 people to the spot.

“We had to face a lot of problems, as the concrete slabs had to be cut through at three places. Since the gap through which she fell was barely 1-2 feet, we had to use advanced drill machines to break the concrete,” an NDRF official said.

Once the concrete slabs were broken, the NDRF deployed deep sea divers with diving equipment to reach her inside the drain. The operation went on till the following afternoon.

Police said Santosh works as a daily wage labourer. The girl’s body has been handed over to the family for the last rites.

Ritu Maheshwari, vice-chairperson, Ghaziabad Development Authority, said, “An enquiry under SDM Sadar has been ordered to find out cause/lapses, if any, on part of our authority. A report regarding the same will be submitted within a week and action will be taken accordingly.”

