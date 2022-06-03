Research scholars of Delhi Technological University hold protest

Research scholars of Delhi Technological University (DTU) began a strike on Thursday with a list of demands that includes withdrawing a recent decision to make the continuation of Ph.D. fellowships beyond three years conditional to paper publication.

In a meeting on May 18, the University’s Academic Council approved the introduction of the additional cause for continuation of its Ph.D fellowship beyond three years.

“It has been observed that many candidates are not working seriously during the initial period. i.e. in the first and second year of admission because they are assured of continuation of their fellowship for up to 4 years. They do not devote their full time and energy to research work… It is therefore proposed to add an additional clause in the Ph.D fellowship rules that continuation of the Ph.D fellowship beyond 03 years and up to 04 years be made conditional subject to acceptance/publication of one paper in SCI/SCIE/SSCI indexed journal without any article processing charge with immediate effect,” read the agenda of the meeting in which this was approved.

The university PRO did not respond to calls or messages requesting comment.

Apart from the withdrawal of the decision, another demand is an increase in the fellowship stipend to align with the UGC/MHRD guidelines for Ph.D fellowships. The university currently offers Rs 32,500 per month to Ph.D candidates with contingency grant of Rs 17,500 per year.

“… We also want Covid extensions since labs were out of access and research work had been hampered during the pandemic,” said a third-year research scholar, who did not want to be named.