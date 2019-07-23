Relief to Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia in Rail Bhavan case

Toggle Menu
A Delhi court Monday provided relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP leaders Rakhi Birla and Somnath Bharti after it stayed proceedings against them in the 2014 Rail Bhavan protest case. On July 5, the court had charged the leaders for participation in an unlawful assembly and assaulting and obstructing public servants on duty during a dharna outside Rail Bhavan in 2014, in violation of the prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC. After framing charges, the counsel for the accused had filed a criminal revision petition.

The judge, in his order, said, “Till the disposal of this criminal revision, proceedings before the trial court shall remain stayed.”

The FIR in the case was registered on a complaint by sub-inspector Ghanshyam. According to the complaint, Kejriwal sat on dharna near Rail Bhavan and gave provocative speeches. Some policemen received injuries while trying to stop the crowd, it said.

