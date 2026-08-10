Women not baby producing machines: Delhi CM on financial aid cap amid criticism

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Monday defended the three-child cap for beneficiaries of the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, saying that women are not merely a machine for producing children, while also attacking AAP and Congress over allegedly failing to address women’s concerns during their regime.

Addressing the Assembly on the second day of the ongoing Monsoon Session, Gupta said, “If people want to expand their family, they are not going to stop because Rekha Gupta or (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat said so… Families plan according to their circumstances and needs. But … no woman is merely a machine for producing children. Her health is extremely important to us.”

Pointing out that many families force women to have multiple children in the hope of having a son, Gupta said that her government is not going to support such a “narrow” mindset.

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“The entire world knows and the medical fraternity says that if a woman repeatedly gives birth, it takes a serious toll on her body. My priority is the health of women. That is why I have included the three-child condition,” CM Gupta told the House.

Gupta also claimed that even the women in Delhi wanted to “take care of their health while benefiting from the scheme”.

“There is no discrimination. The rule applies to women from all religions or sections of the society…,” the CM also said.

The CM also said that her government has set a target of 17 lakh beneficiaries, adding that the registration will continue till they reach that figure. “We are fulfilling a promise we made. We have allocated Rs 5,100 crore for the scheme,” Gupta said.

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“Over a period of three years — the first phase of the scheme — 17 lakh women will avail the benefit. And if there is a need to expand it thereafter, we won’t hesitate to do so…,” she added.

She also told the House that about six lakh registrations were done after the portal was launched on August 1. The first instalment of the scheme is likely to be disbursed on Raksha Bandhan on August 28.

Women having more than three children will not be eligible for the said scheme under which the government will provide women aged 21 to 60 a monthly financial aid of Rs 2,500. Households with an annual power consumption exceeding 2,400 units will also be excluded.

AAP had raised concerns regarding the eligibility criteria of the scheme, which also requires a beneficiary to be a resident of Delhi for at least 10 years and to get a recommendation from the local MP or MLA.

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Also Read | No cash in hand, aid for women with over 3 children in Delhi assistance scheme

Hitting out at the opposition party on Monday after its leaders walked out, Gupta said, “You did not have the courage to listen to my response … you laughed and walked away…”

“Has the Congress government ever been concerned about these women? Has the AAP government ever taken cognisance of their needs? They made many promises. They made big claims and asked for multiple chances from people, promised Rs 1,000 and then Rs 2,100, but never gave a single rupee,” she said.

CM further attacked AAP for allegedly committing “a Rs 30,000-crore scam”, the burden of which, she said, the people of Delhi are still bearing.

“There are still liabilities of more than Rs 38,000 crore towards power companies, dating back to their (AAP’s) tenure. The debt that they created by improperly using the resources of power companies is still sitting on the shoulders of the present government,” she added.