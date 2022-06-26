Registration for admissions to DU’s NCWEB begins

Registrations for admissions to Delhi University’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) for the upcoming academic session have begun.

While DU has adopted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions to all its undergraduate programmes, admissions to the NCWEB and the School of Open Learning will continue to be conducted on the ‘merit’ of school-leaving examination marks.

Registrations for admission to NCWEB shall remain open till July 25. According to the university, candidates will be able to take admissions to all the colleges offering NCWEB courses and all the programmes, provided they meet the eligibility and cut-off of the particular course and college. The merit will be based on the candidate’s scores in one language and the three best academic or elective subjects in their Class 12 board examinations, according to DU officials.

The NCWEB offers BA (Programme) and BCom and over 25 colleges offer different combinations of subjects for these programmes.