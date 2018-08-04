Real estate body to fast-track Gurgaon project

Over 1,000 allottees who had invested in a real estate project in Gurgaon, which was supposed to have been completed in 2015, may soon find relief, with the Haryana Real Estate Regulation Authority (HRERA) taking the project under its wing, and vowing to ensure it is completed under the Authority’s supervision.

This was revealed by Gurgaon HRERA chairman Dr K K Khandelwal Friday. The project in question is Greenopolis, which was supposed to have been constructed in Sector 89 by Orris Infrastructure and 3C Infrastructure Private Limited.

The bank accounts of both organisations, Dr Khandelwal said, have been seized. An investigation has been initiated, and its findings will be placed before the Authority within 10 days. “With the stakeholders’ consent, the task of investigating financial irregularities has been handed over to a due-diligence firm,” said Dr Khandelwal.

