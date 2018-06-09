Rashtrapati Bhavan staffer found dead

Written by Anshuman Singh

A 43-year-old Rashtrapati Bhavan staffer was found dead inside the servant quarters Thursday night. Police said the body had been lying inside the room for more than three days.

The man, Trilok Chand, was a Class IV employee who worked at the President’s Secretariat. Police said he died of heart-related complications. “His family said he had been unwell for the past four years… He had diabetes and had suffered a hip fracture because of which he couldn’t walk properly,” said an officer. Police said neighbours alerted staff at South Avenue police station after foul smell started emanating from the quarters.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App