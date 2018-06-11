In midst of namaz row, Gurgaon hosts a community iftar

At the iftar in Gurgaon, Sunday. (Express Photo by Pulkit Rathi) At the iftar in Gurgaon, Sunday. (Express Photo by Pulkit Rathi)

In a city that has recently seen controversy over offering namaz in the open, a community iftar was organised Sunday evening, to promote “harmony”, with Hindu, Muslim and Sikh representatives in attendance. Also present at the community centre in Sector 27 was Yashpal Saxena, father of Ankit Saxena, who was killed earlier this year allegedly by his girlfriend’s family.

Referring to such initiatives to bring the community together, he said, “I hope this continues and does not end.” Elaborating on his behalf, one of Ankit’s friends said, “He told me we shouldn’t just show our faces and come back. We’ve gathered here to ensure humanity does not die.”

The community iftar was organised by Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch, a group of city residents who came together to raise their voices against demands made by Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti — which had protested against reading namaz in the open.

Rahul Roy, a group member said, “ In 1857, during the first fight for independence, Hindus and Muslims fought together in Gurgaon. British chroniclers claimed that if any zamindar had a problem, the whole community would help out. Nobody left Gurgaon because of problems they faced.”

Mohammad Yamin, who has lived in the city for 13 years, said, “We work in companies where we wear the same clothes, eat the same food, drink the same water. But when we’re out, we get incited by some people and fight over religion and caste. We must stop this together.”

