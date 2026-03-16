Rajya Sabha MP urges Centre to bring legislation on end-of-life care for terminally ill patients

Rajya Sabha member Haris Beeran on Monday urged the Central government to bring a legislation on end-of-life care for terminally ill patients, stating that the Parliament has failed to act on the issue despite multiple Law Commission reports and Supreme Court directives spanning two decades.
Speaking during Zero Hour, the IUML MP appealed to the government to introduce the Medical Treatment of Terminally Ill Patients (End-of-Life Care) Act, as recommended by the Law Commission.
Beeran’s remarks came close on the heels of the top court allowing withdrawal of life support for Harish Rana, who has been in a permanent vegetative state for 13 years after an accidental fall in 2013.
Citing a series of legislative inactions, Beeran said the Law Commission’s 196th Report in 2006 had examined the issue of passive euthanasia in detail and appended a draft law, but the Parliament did not act on it.
“How much more can the Supreme Court stretch Article 21?” asked the MP from Kerala.
Article 21 of the Constitution guarantees the fundamental right to protection of life and personal liberty.
The Parliamentarian also flagged the financial burden on families, noting that over 65% of all healthcare expenditure in the country is paid entirely out of pocket.