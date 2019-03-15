Rain in Delhi, day temperature set to rise by next weekend

Delhi woke up to a cold and windy morning Thursday, with rain and hail lashing parts of the city in the afternoon. According to officials at India Meteorological Department, the city saw close to 1 mm of rain, while the minimum temperature dipped to 11.8 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees below normal. The maximum was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal.

Northwest India has seen a long, cold and wet winter this season, with temperatures in December, January and February being recorded as the lowest in at least seven years. The high number of western disturbances have been responsible for the unusual multiple spells of rain.

According to the official, cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab were responsible for the rain.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky over the next six days. Temperature on Friday is expected to fluctuate between 26 degrees and 11 degrees Celsius.

“Strong winds are expected in the region for the coming three days at least. The temperature will continue to be below normal. No rain is expected in the coming six days and by the end of next week, the maximum temperature is expected to touch 30 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year,” an official said.