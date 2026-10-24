Prayers allowed at Race Course Masjid amid police watch, access curbs

Prayers were allowed at the Race Course Masjid on Friday, even as police personnel remained stationed at the gate leading to the structure, monitoring those entering and leaving the premises. While scores of worshippers were allowed in for Jummah prayers in the day, access was restricted later, with a handful of people turned away by sunset.

The restrictions come amid concerns over the future of the Waqf-notified Grade II heritage structure. Its water and electricity connections were disconnected on October 7 during the demolition of three jhuggi clusters in the area.

The masjid is located inside the Race Course Club, which occupies around 53 acres near the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The club premises and surrounding slum clusters face eviction with the Centre citing national security concerns to justify taking over the area. However, officials had said on Thursday that no eviction notice had been sent to the mosque.