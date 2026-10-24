Prayers allowed at Race Course Masjid amid police watch, access curbs

The restrictions come amid concerns over the future of the Waqf-notified Grade II heritage structure

Written by: Tabshir Shams, Sohini Ghosh
4 min readNew DelhiOct 24, 2026 08:34 AM IST
At the gate leading hangs a Delhi Police notice imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in the area. (Express Photo)At the gate leading hangs a Delhi Police notice imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in the area. (Express Photo)
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Prayers were allowed at the Race Course Masjid on Friday, even as police personnel remained stationed at the gate leading to the structure, monitoring those entering and leaving the premises. While scores of worshippers were allowed in for Jummah prayers in the day, access was restricted later, with a handful of people turned away by sunset.

The restrictions come amid concerns over the future of the Waqf-notified Grade II heritage structure. Its water and electricity connections were disconnected on October 7 during the demolition of three jhuggi clusters in the area.

The masjid is located inside the Race Course Club, which occupies around 53 acres near the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The club premises and surrounding slum clusters face eviction with the Centre citing national security concerns to justify taking over the area. However, officials had said on Thursday that no eviction notice had been sent to the mosque.

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Also Read | Delhi HC refuses to restore water, power connections of Race Course Masjid

A 35-year-old man leaving the masjid after afternoon prayers said he had worshipped there since childhood. He was among the residents of one of the three jhuggi clusters opposite the PM’s residence who have been rehabilitated to Savda Ghevra, nearly 50 km away.

“I was born here and grew up here and have always prayed at this masjid. I work at the Ashoka Hotel in Chanakyapuri, so it is easy for me to come here and offer prayers every day. This gate leading to the masjid was installed recently, after they started demolishing the slums,” he said.

At the gate leading hangs a Delhi Police notice imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in the area.

By 4 pm, fewer than 10 people were allowed inside for the Asr (afternoon) prayers. Media personnel were asked to wait outside the gate.

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Hamid (20), who works at a nearby petrol pump, said, “There were fewer than 10 people for the prayers.”

By sunset, media personnel had left and the police presence had thinned. A handful of worshippers gathered at the gate for Maghrib (evening) prayers but were not allowed in.

Among them was Altaf Khan, who works at a nearby hotel. “The police said we were allowed inside only for the length of the namaz, for 15 minutes,” he said.

“For Asr, they let us pray. Now they are saying we will need permission from higher officials. How is that fair to us?” he asked.

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A man who lives on the masjid premises, said the mosque now sees only four or five worshippers at a time, with prayers held two or three times a day. “Since the disconnection of utilities, residents have arranged a generator and draw groundwater for ablutions. But the prayers are mostly held in the dark,” he added.

On October 8, the Delhi Waqf Board had written to the NDMC executive engineer seeking the restoration of the utilities. On October 15, NDMC refused to restore the utilities, saying that “since demolition work is still going on” in the area, which involves demolition of the jhuggi structures, “and there is an element of public harm involved, the electricity connection cannot be restored”.

The masjid’s imam had also approached the Delhi High Court seeking restoration of the utilities, but the court had declined the same on October 15.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tabshir Shams
Tabshir Shams

Tabshir Shams covers health for The Indian Express. He holds a Master's degree in International Relations from South Asian University. Before joining The Indian Express, he interned at The Hindu from December 2025 to June 2026, where he assisted in the research and editing of a book on delimitation published by The Hindu Group Publications. During this time, he also wrote for The Hindu's Text & Context section, on subjects ranging from Pakistan's military establishment to Bangladesh's elections, and reported a Spotlight feature on a jute mill in Samastipur and its ripple effects on labour migration and the local economy. In July 2025, he interned at The Indian Express, where he wrote several explainers on international relations alongside a health report. His Master's thesis examines civil-military relations in Pakistan, with a focus on the post-2019 period. ... Read More

Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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