Qutub Minar case: Delhi court dismisses plea by man claiming ownership of South Delhi land

A Delhi court Tuesday dismissed the plea of a man who claimed legal ownership of lands in South Delhi and sought to intervene in an application seeking the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples at the Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque inside the Qutub Minar complex.

Additional District Judge Dinesh Kumar dismissed the application filed by Kunwar Mahender Dhawaj Prasad Singh, who claimed to be a descendant of a royal family. Singh, in his application, claimed that he is the karta of the Beswan family, who are Jats from the Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) had in previous hearings asked the court to dismiss the application by arguing that the applicant was sitting idle for the last 150 years without raising an issue before any court and also prayed that cost may be imposed for wasting precious judicial time.

The applicant, on the other hand, argued that when came to know about the litigation underway in this case he made a thorough enquiry and came to know the pendency of litigation before this court. He said he moved the application to protect his legal right to the property in question.

The applicant stated that if he was impleaded as a defendant in this case, then no prejudice would be caused to other parties.