Punjab must promote crop diversification to save water: Shekhawat

August 2, 2022 3:11:16 am
Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday urged the Punjab government to make efforts to encourage crop diversification in the state to reduce water consumption. In reply to a query by AAP member Raghav Chadha on depleting water level in Punjab during the Question Hour, the minister said the continuously falling water table is a cause of concern across India.
The Centre and states are making efforts to restabilise the water table through various initiatives, including the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.
“Along with supply side management, we will have to work towards demand side management as well,” the minister noted.
Shekhawat said the Punjab government should also make efforts toward demand side management and crop diversification.
Subscriber Only Stories
There is a need to reduce water consumption, he asserted.
He cited the example of Haryana, where the state government has made efforts to demotivate cultivation of paddy.
The minister informed the Rajya Sabha that there is 100 per cent procurement guarantee at MSP along with viability gap funding if farmers shift to maize from paddy.
The scheme has helped in reducing water consumption in Haryana because lakhs of hectares have been diverted towards maize cultivation.
“I will urge upon the member to request the state government (Punjab) to work for crop diversification,” he added.
The minister was replying to supplementary questions on cleanliness and development drive for rivers.
In the written reply, Shekhawat said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in association with Pollution Control Boards/Committees in different states/Union Territories (UTs), monitors the water quality of rivers and other water bodies.
“Based on water quality monitoring results, pollution assessment of rivers has been carried out by CPCB,” he added.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
As per the last report published by CPCB in September 2018, 351 polluted stretches were identified on 323 rivers based on monitoring results in terms of Bio-chemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), an indicator of organic pollution.
Shekhawat said water is a state subject and it is the responsibility of the states/UTs to ensure the cleanliness and development of rivers within their jurisdiction.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Latest News
Those breaching party discipline will be shown the door: Badal
Return fee of SC/ST, women students: HC to Patna universities
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh receive surplus rain in July, more in next 5 days
Dakshina Kannada killings: Bommai hints at visiting homes of 2 other victims
Cheema: GST mop-up up 24.15%, excise duty 41.23% in first 4 months; Opp says ‘jugglery of figures’
ED calls him ‘direct beneficiary’ of Rs 1 cr, gets Raut’s custody
Covid cases up 260%, deaths more than double in one month
Debate on price rise: Rich-poor divide widened, household budgets in disarray, says opposition
WMD Bill passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha; Opposition says request for division ignored
PU biophysics dept opens 7-day hands-on training programme
5 Questions | DMK Rajya Sabha MP, P Wilson
After 4 Gujarat youths with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe