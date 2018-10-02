Delhi: Protests after man’s murder in front of kids in Taimoor Nagar village

Police were called in to maintain law and order. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Police were called in to maintain law and order. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Rupesh Kumar Basoya (34) and his elder brother Umesh Kumar had lodged several complaints with police over drugs and alcohol being sold in a JJ cluster located near their residence in Taimoor Nagar village. Often, they would get into altercations with drug peddlers and addicts.

On Sunday evening, one such argument took a fatal turn as Rupesh — playing with children outside his residence — was shot dead by two armed assailants, who were coming out of the cluster. According to police, the men had gone inside the JJ Cluster to attack a rival, but failed and tried to flee.

While they were running away, Rupesh asked them why they were brandishing weapons, and was shot dead.

“The two men shot him and then entered their Honda City car to flee. We rushed Rupesh to Holy Family Hospital, where he was declared dead. He suffered a bullet wound to the chest,” his uncle Jatan Chaudhary told The Indian Express, alleging that officers at a nearby police post did nothing to help. “Even a PCR van deployed nearby asked us to call control room,” he added.

Police said the accused then headed to Pitampura and robbed two men at gunpoint. They left the car behind, which police said belongs to a man from Lajpat Nagar who left the country five years ago.

Around 9.30 pm, angry residents vandalised vehicles and set a police motorcycle, parked near the police post, on fire. On Monday, they blocked Mathura Road for half-an-hour by keeping Rupesh’s body on the road and demanding action against the SHO of New Friends Colony police station for failing to stop the sale of illegal drugs. Anticipating further tensions police personnel will remain deployed in the area until further orders, said an officer.

CCTV footage of the incident emerged on Monday, showing Rupesh standing with his two children — Sehaj (12) and Aditya (14). Two men, one of them sporting a cap, can be seen with firearms in their hands. The man sporting the cap is seen opening fire at Rupesh, who collapses. His wife, Mona, is seen coming out of their house, shouting for help.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said they have recovered the car the accused used from Lajpat Nagar. “It is suspected to be stolen. We have several leads and the accused will be arrested soon,” said Biswal.

On the issue of illegal selling of drugs in the area, he said, “We have recently arrested three persons. We often get complaints and keep taking action.”

There are over a thousand shanties inside the JJ cluster. Rakesh Chaudhary, Rupesh’s neighbour, said: “Rupesh’s elder brother Umesh is the RWA president of Taimoor Nagar village. Ten days ago, on the behalf of RWA, he lodged a complaint demanding stopping the sale of illegal drugs with police. But no action was taken.”

Police sources said that before Rupesh was killed, there was a fight in the JJ Cluster between the two accused and some locals. Police said the two accused were being chased by locals and when Rupesh intervened, they shot him dead.

Rupesh, who is survived by his wife and two children, used to sell art supplies from his house. He also had a shop nearby. His elder brother Umesh lives in the same house with his wife and two children. A vigilance enquiry has been ordered under supervision of the Additional DCP to probe lapses by the authorities.

