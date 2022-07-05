Priyanka slams BJP over attacks on Dalits, tribals

July 5, 2022 3:10:00 pm
Alleging that atrocities on Dalits and tribals have gone up in BJP-ruled states, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday asked why the ruling party remains “silent” on horrific attacks against them.
She cited instances of a tribal woman being set on fire in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh over a property dispute and a Dalit youth killed in Lucknow district’s Maal area allegedly after an explosion under the cot.
A Dalit youth was blown up in Uttar Pradesh and a tribal woman was set ablaze in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
“Why has the BJP, which is using the names of Dalits-Adivasis for elections, keep silent about these horrific incidents of attacks on Dalits-Adivasis,” the Congress general secretary asked
Best of Express Premium
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-