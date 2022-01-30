Private school body pushes school reopening in Delhi, writes to L-G

School administrators have sharpened their stance on reopening schools and have requested for a delegation to discuss the issue with the Lieutenant-Governor.

The Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools — a large umbrella body of private schools in the city — wrote to the L-G’s office Sunday, pushing for schools to open and requesting a meeting with him.

Last Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had met with a delegation of parents who had submitted a memorandum requesting that schools and anganwadi centres be the first to reopen as and when Delhi begins lifting its current set of Covid restrictions. After this meeting, he had said the government would recommend the reopening of schools in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting held last Thursday. However, the DDMA — chaired by the L-G — had decided to defer discussions on the issue to the next meeting.

“We are now directing our requests to the L-G since the Aam Aadmi Party government has already stated their support for reopening,” said an office-bearer.

“It is our humble request to you to kindly reopen schools as our students at all levels have been facing major learning losses for around two years now. We assure you of the safe and smooth reopening of schools. Many major metro cities in India and abroad have reopened schools. We believe it is time when Delhi also takes a strong decision to reopen physical learning spaces,” read the letter to the L-G.

“In addition, kindly allow a delegation of the Action Committee of Unaided Private Schools to meet your excellency to discuss this issue in detail,” it stated.

In the meantime, some school administrators believe that a stronger approach needs to be taken towards reopening. Minakshi Kushwaha, principal of Birla Vidya Niketan, said they need to work towards doing away with the choice of not attending physical classes.

“This will be a huge loss for generations if we do not act fast. I think we need to take a strong stance and do away with the option of not attending physical school. I think that is the only way to move forward and break out of the complacency… For instance, the United States has done away with hybrid schooling,” she said.