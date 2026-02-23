President Murmu unveils Chakravarti Rajagopalachari’s bust at Rashtrapati Bhavan, replaces Lutyens’s

Rahstrapati Bhavan's staircase at Ashok Mandap now features a bust of Rajagopalachari replacing that of Edwin Lutyens, who was the principal architect of a number of buildings in New Delhi.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 06:42 PM IST
The President's secretariat reamarked that the venture is part of a series of moves being taken in an effort to wash away traces of colonial mindset.The President's secretariat reamarked that the venture is part of a series of moves being taken in an effort to wash away traces of colonial mindset. (Credit: President of India/X)
President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the bust of India’s first Indian Governor General Chakravarti Rajagopalachari at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Monday. This bust replaces the statue of Edwin Lutyens, a British architect who designed some of New Delhi’s most iconic structures.

Initiative to spotlight India’s pride

The venture is part of a series of moves being taken in an effort to wash away traces of “colonial mindset”, and “embracing, with pride, the richness of India’s culture, heritage, timeless traditions and honouring those who served Bharat Mata with their extraordinary contributions”, according to the President of India’s post on social media platform, X.

Also Read | Why Lutyens’ bust is being replaced with Rajaji’s: Decolonisation and its layered messaging

Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, and Rajagopalachari’s family were among the dignitaries in attendance.

‘Sad that bust of my great grandfather is removed’

Matt Ridley, or Matthew White Ridley, a British science writer, journalist, and businessman who also happens to be the great grandson of Edwin Lutyens, in an X post stated that it is ‘sad’ to know his great grandfather’s bust being removed from Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. “Sad to read that the bust of Lutyens (my great grandfather) is to be removed from the presidential palace he designed in Delhi. Here I am with it last year. I wondered at the time why his name had been removed from the plinth”, he wrote.

 

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Amazon’s Panos Panay on ‘unlearning’ Alexa speak: Why your next Echo won't just wait for commands
Panos
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Mandira Bedi shares fitness mantra at 53, says is 'lifting heavier' than in her 30s: 'I would take off my jacket and show you my muscles'
Mandira Bedi
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
