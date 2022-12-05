Post ransomware attack, AIIMS to begin trial run of server at new OPD tomorrow

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi will commence trial runs of the e-hospital server at the new Rajkumari Amrita Kaur (RAK) OPD on Tuesday. According to officials, trial runs were conducted at the old OPD Monday and some registrations were done through the servers.

New RAK OPD in-charge Dr Vikas said most of the lost data has been retrieved over the last few days.

However, doctors and patients at the institute continued to struggle to get their lab reports, and long queues of patients and attendants waiting to get their reports were seen at the lab report facility at New RAK OPD. According to official sources, only those whose tests were done after November 24 were provided with reports.

Services at the country’s premier institute were being conducted manually for the 13th consecutive day on Monday, after the hospital witnessed a cyber hack in its e-hospital facility on November 23, when the facility was halted. The hospital said the server might have been subjected to a ransomware attack.

The incident raised concerns over data of crores of patients being compromised, including that of high-profile political personalities. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In), one of the best cyber security agencies in the country, along with the Delhi Police is investigating the cyber attack, including the diagnosis of the hack and preliminary identification of the actors involved.