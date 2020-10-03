Positivity rate down from 6.7% to 5.2% over past 2 weeks, active cases also dip

People queue up outside a Covid19 testing van in New Delhi (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

Over the past two weeks, the positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has come down slightly from around 6.7% to 5.2% till Friday evening. The number of active cases in the city has also dipped to 26,000 cases, after peaking at around 32,000 a few weeks back.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 2,920 new cases of Covid-19 and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 2,85,672 and the death toll to 5,438. The daily positivity rate reached 5.19% — lowest in last two weeks.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had recently said, “Wherever cases were reported, now there is a slowdown.”

On September 18, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.76% when the authorities had tested 61,037 people, with the number of active cases also touching 32,250. Between September 18 and October 2, the number of active cases and positivity rate has seen a steady decline.

“It is definitely a good sign but we need to observe for a few more days,” said Dr Mahesh Verma, chief of the Delhi government’s expert committee formed to assess the Covid-19 situation in Delhi.

