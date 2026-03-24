Pollution, e-auto permits for women & transgenders, bicycles for Class IX students in govt schools: What Budget means for Delhi

Gupta, presenting a Rs 1.03 lakh crore Budget, described it as a “historic shift in governance”, saying it seeks to balance development with the protection of “Mother Earth” (PTI Photo)

Presenting her second Budget on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta set out the government’s spending priorities around two central themes: a push for infrastructure development framed as a “green budget” to address pollution, and an expansion of welfare measures, particularly for women and girl children.

Gupta, presenting a Rs 1.03 lakh crore Budget, described it as a “historic shift in governance”, saying it seeks to balance development with the protection of “Mother Earth”, signaling that infrastructure expansion would proceed alongside environmental safeguards. She said 21% of the Budget would be allocated to what she called a “green budget”.

“This is the first time Delhi is presenting a ‘green budget’ in its development journey,” she said, adding that every policy had been “viewed through a green lens”.