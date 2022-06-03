scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Must Read

Politics should not be done: Kejriwal on Sidhu Moosewala’s killing

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the Punjab state government pruned his security cover

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 3, 2022 3:03:36 pm
Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM, Sindhu Moosewala"Punjab CM has already said they are trying their best and assured that the accused will be soon arrested and given strictest punishment," Arvind Kejriwal said. (PTI)

The killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is unfortunate but politics should not be done around it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.

“I believe whatever incidents have happened in Punjab, there should be no politics around them. Sidhu Moosewala was killed, it is really unfortunate.”

“Punjab CM has already said they are trying their best and assured that the accused will be soon arrested and given strictest punishment,” Kejriwal said on sidelines of his visit to an STP in Delhi’s Rohini area.

Best of Express Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...Premium
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...
Delhi Confidential: Helping OutPremium
Delhi Confidential: Helping Out
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...Premium
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...
More Premium Stories >>

The assailants had sprayed bullets on 28-year-old Moose Wala in Jawahar Ke village after waylaying his vehicle.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding update
Inside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s intimate wedding

Photos

DAG
Exhibition features works of artists who’ve had a ‘sustained relationship’ with tantra philosophy

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement