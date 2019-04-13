Police should closely watch private hostels, PGs to ensure safety: Delhi HC

Toggle Menu
“Delhi Police has a duty to know what all activities were going on in their area. There should be some oversight when so many girls were living in one building,” said a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani.

The bench told police to keep track of areas with such establishments, and to monitor what was happening in such establishments to ensure women or girls are not confined. (Representational Image)

The Delhi High Court Friday directed Delhi Police to closely watch private hostels and paying guest accommodations in the capital with a large number of people— especially women and girls — to ensure their safety and security.

The bench told police to keep track of areas with such establishments, and to monitor what was happening in such establishments to ensure women or girls are not confined. The court’s observations came during the hearing of a matter related to the alleged confinement of girls and women at the Adhyatmik Vidyalaya, run by its founder Virender Dev Dixit, in Rohini.

