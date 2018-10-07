Police probe if Mundka Rambeer Shokeen had liquor with officers

Several teams are conducting raids to nab Shokeen, uncle of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, and his wife Several teams are conducting raids to nab Shokeen, uncle of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, and his wife

Days after former MLA from Mundka Rambeer Shokeen escaped custody of three Baghpat Police officers, investigation has revealed he may have consumed “liquor” with the policemen at his in-laws’ house in south Delhi’s Deoli, from where he and his wife escaped later.

“We came to know during our investigation that Shokeen was escorted to his in-laws’ home, and policemen had consumed liquor with him, but we are verifying this. Things will be clear once we arrest Shokeen, who managed to escape with the help of his wife Rita,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south district) Vijay Kumar.

As reported by The Indian Express, after Shokeen was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, officers escorting him were informed that the doctor was in an operation and they would have to wait.

“His wife Rita Singh, who had fought and lost the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, was meanwhile waiting with his associates in two SUVs outside. The couple asked the policemen to accompany them to the home of Rita’s parents, around 14 km away,” said a Delhi Police officer.

“Shokeen, meanwhile, called his brother-in-law and asked him to arrange liquor and food for the policemen. They left for Deoli where the three policemen allegedly consumed liquor with Shokeen. The couple fled while the officers were having lunch and drinks,” the officer claimed.

“Once the officers were alerted to this, they tried to trace him in the vicinity, but after they couldn’t, they returned to the hospital. Afterwards, a call was made to the local police, and the Baghpat officers said Shokeen had escaped from the hospital,” claimed the officer.

Police said the claims of the three officers were called into question since CCTV footage from the hospital did not corroborate their version of events.

Several teams of the special cell and crime branch are conducting raids to nab Shokeen, uncle of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, and his wife.

An FIR has also been registered after a complaint was filed by inspector Kishor Singh Rotela, posted with police line Janpad in Baghpat, who has urged Delhi Police to take appropriate legal action against his subordinates for the alleged negligence.

