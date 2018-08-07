Police nab Qatar Airways staffer accused of raping minor in capital

On July 14, police lodged an FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (threatening) and several sections of the POCSO Act at Sagarpur police station. (Representational Image) On July 14, police lodged an FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (threatening) and several sections of the POCSO Act at Sagarpur police station. (Representational Image)

A 35-year-old man working with Qatar Airways as a senior technical store keeper was arrested from IGI Airport on Sunday night for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in southwest Delhi. Initial investigation revealed that Delhi Police had issued a lookout circular (LOC) against him, and arrested him after he landed at Terminal 3 from Doha.

DCP (southwest) Devender Arya confirmed the arrest of the accused, Manohar Kumar Singh. Police said he has been working with Qatar Airways for the last five years. “We lodged an FIR after the girl’s mother reported the matter to police. We coordinated with several agencies, including the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), and also issued an LOC,” he said.

According to police, the man was introduced to the girl’s mother through her relatives, after he promised to help with her divorce proceedings. “He visited their home on several occasions… He is alleged to have raped the girl in January, when he went to their home under the pretext of handing over some documents. He is also accused of threatening her,” police sources, quoting from the complaint.

On July 14, police lodged an FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (threatening) and several sections of the POCSO Act at Sagarpur police station.

“On July 14, she informed her mother about the incident, who approached police. Police then learnt that the accused had left for Doha and sought his passport details from the FRRO. A team led by SHO (Sagarpur) Jogender Singh also approached officials of Qatar Airlines and requested them for help,” said police sources, adding that the Qatar Embassy was also contacted and they deputed an officer to help them.

