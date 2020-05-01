Delhi police help 7 Kashmiri women get back home

The women had posted a video online on April 25, alleging they were being harassed by the hostel owner for rent. The women had posted a video online on April 25, alleging they were being harassed by the hostel owner for rent.

Seven Kashmiri women were evacuated from a hostel in Southwest Delhi and sent back to Kashmir by bus, said police Thursday. The women had posted a video online on April 25, alleging they were being harassed by the hostel owner for rent.

“We are in Jia Sarai, Hauz Khas. Despite the (Delhi) government’s order stating that landlords shouldn’t ask for rent, our owner took April’s rent from us. In a few days, he will ask for next month’s rent and we can’t afford that,” said one of them in the video.

DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya said, “We got information through social media about seven Kashmiri women stranded in a hostel in Jia Sarai and who want to go back to J&K. We verified this and sent the students back home by bus.” With the help of authorities, the bus was arranged and police issued passes to the women.

Asmat (24), one of the women, said, “We are preparing for CSIR-NET exams… The owner began harassing us for rent, so we made the video. Police visited us the next day… They gave us permits and dropped us at the bus stand.”

