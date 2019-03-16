Delhi: Police claim biggest drug bust week: 83 kg heroin worth Rs 334 crore

In what police are claiming is the “biggest haul in recent past”, the Delhi Police Special Cell said they recovered 83 kg heroin worth Rs 334 crore and arrested 12 people in several raids in the last one week.

Four separate raids were carried out in different parts of Delhi from March 7-14, and one in Assam on March 12, leading to the arrest of a 54-year-old woman, Shamuta Banu. Pramod Singh Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell), said on March 7 night, a father-son duo from Bihar were arrested near Indraprastha Park, and 21 kg heroin was recovered.

“The two revealed they got the contraband from Banu in Assam’s Nagaon, and were in Delhi to deliver it to her north India carrier. On Tuesday, her house in Nagaon was raided and 23.5 kg heroin was recovered,” said Kushwah.

An officer said the “influx happened because polls are approaching and security at the borders will get tightened”. Police said Banu would get “crude heroin from a supplier in Manipur, who got it from Myanmar. The father-son duo would process it in Bihar, and then pass it to the north India carrier in Delhi, who sold it.”

In a March 8 raid at Prahladpur village near Rohini, two Manipuri men were arrested with 32 kg heroin. “This cartel was being run by one Mamu from Nawab Ganj in Bareilly,” said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP (Special Cell).

In another raid on March 13, Yadav’s team seized four kg heroin from four Delhi-based men in Rohini. In a Lajpat Nagar raid on March 12, Kushwah’s team arrested three Afghan nationals with two kg heroin, which they had swallowed. Police said a Nigerian national was arrested in another raid the next day.