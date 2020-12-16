Police chief amends order on out-of turn promotions for cops

Commissioner of Delhi Police S N Shrivastava

Nine months after taking additional charge of Commissioner of Police, S N Shrivastava has amended former police chief Alok Kumar Verma’s order on out-of-turn promotions for police personnel. Earlier, Verma too had overturned his predecessor B S Bassi’s order.

While Bassi had said policemen would get only “a maximum of two out-of-turn promotions” in their entire career, Verma said that line on out-of-turn promotions had to be deleted with immediate effect. A senior police officer said Bassi had issued the order to avoid problems or tension in the police department due to such promotions. However, Verma had overturned the order in an attempt to encourage policemen to perform to the best of their abilities.

ALSO READ | Delhi cop who rescued 76 kids gets out-of-turn promotion

The amendment order by the current police commissioner on December 14 states, “Out-of-turn promotion will be restricted to the ranks of constables to sub-inspectors only and a maximum of two out-of-turn promotions can be given to a police personnel in their entire service. However, the third and fourth out-of-turn promotion can be considered in the rarest of rare cases wherein the officer has shown ‘exemplary or unparalleled skill or acumen of courage or bravery in national interest’. There must be a gap of five years for granting of third and fourth out-of-turn promotion from the previous out-of-turn promotion.”

Usually, police personnel in Special Cell would receive the most out-of-turn promotions every year.

Shrivastava’s order also states, “No major penalty would have been awarded to the policeman under consideration during the entire service and there should be no penalty of any kind during the last five years for qualifying for third and fourth out-of-turn promotion. To consider such a case for out-of-turn promotion, a special incentive committee should be formed comprising the Police Chief as chairman, with two other Special CP-rank officers as the members.”

The order has been sent to all Special Commissioners of Police and Joint Commissioners of Police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.