Delhi: Police arrest ‘spiritual guru’ who posed as Culture Ministry director

Following a complaint by the Government of India to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police against a man who allegedly posed as a spiritual guru and impersonated the director of the Ministry of Culture to avail perks meant for government officials, police have arrested the accused. The sister of the accused allegedly impersonated the secretary of the ministry to avail government perks, police said.

“The accused, Pulkit Mishra, was arrested by a Crime Branch team after he was apprehended from his residence in Sahidabad and sent to five-day police custody,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Joy Tirkey.

The Indian Express had on August 9 reported that an FIR has been registered in the matter.

The incident came to light after government officials discovered that a fraudulent letter was issued to the District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur in the name of a person claiming to be the secretary, Ministry of Arts and Culture, seeking security and accommodation for Pulkit.

The accused also opened up a dance academy in Delhi and is an MA graduate in Kathak, police said. “He has three personal security officers and other security facilities,” an officer said.

“The accused was at a function for the inauguration of a temple, when some officers noticed him with a security accommodation. Later, inquiries were made with the Ministry of Culture, asking if Mishra worked there and if a request was made from the Ministry for security,” said a senior police officer.

During investigation, it was found that Mishra had written to several district magistrates and superintendent of police rank officers for perks.

