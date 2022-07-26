PM Modi won’t attend Karnataka BJP government anniversary, Nadda to come, says CM Bommai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the third-anniversary celebrations of the BJP government in Karnataka, scheduled to be held on July 28, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Monday.

In Bengaluru, security agencies have been preparing for the July 28 anniversary of the government at Doddaballapur in the Bengaluru Rural district with the possible participation of PM Modi in mind, sources said. However, Bommai, who is in Delhi, ruled out the prime minister’s participation.

“The Prime Minister will not be coming on June 28 because of the Parliament session. Our party president Naddaji will participate in the celebration of three years of the BJP out of which one year has been my tenure. It is an event to highlight the administrative and governance initiatives of the government and will be called Janutsav,” said Bommai who is in Delhi for three days to invite leaders for the event apart from holding consultations on state issues with central ministers.

Bommai also said he is not slated to meet PM Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of his return to Bengaluru on July 26.

Bommai took charge as the Karnataka Chief Minister on July 28, 2021, after veteran leader B S Yediyurappa, 78, stepped aside on July 26, 2021, citing his growing age as one of the factors.

Ahead of the first anniversary of his tenure as the CM, Basavaraj Bommai on Monday carried out new appointments to nearly 20 boards and corporations in the state. He had last week cancelled 42 appointments made to boards and corporations to induct new faces saying “all must get a chance”.

The Karnataka chief minister has been waiting for several months to induct five new ministers in his cabinet, which has five vacancies at present against a full strength of 34 ministers. During his current visit to Delhi, Bommai initially expressed the possibility of the BJP leadership indicating changes in the cabinet but later stated that he had not received any indication from the party leadership.