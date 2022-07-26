scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

PM Modi won’t attend Karnataka BJP government anniversary, Nadda to come, says CM Bommai

In Bengaluru, security agencies have been preparing for the July 28 anniversary of the government at Doddaballapur in the Bengaluru Rural district with the possible participation of PM Modi in mind, sources said.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 26, 2022 9:38:43 am
CM Bommaai, CM Basavaraj Bommai, Bangalore, Bengaluru, Karnatak chief Minister, Karnataka BJP government anniversary, Indian expressBommai took charge as the Karnataka Chief Minister on July 28, 2021, after veteran leader B S Yediyurappa, 78, stepped aside on July 26, 2021, citing his growing age as one of the factors. (file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the third-anniversary celebrations of the BJP government in Karnataka, scheduled to be held on July 28, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Monday.

In Bengaluru, security agencies have been preparing for the July 28 anniversary of the government at Doddaballapur in the Bengaluru Rural district with the possible participation of PM Modi in mind, sources said. However, Bommai, who is in Delhi, ruled out the prime minister’s participation.

“The Prime Minister will not be coming on June 28 because of the Parliament session. Our party president Naddaji will participate in the celebration of three years of the BJP out of which one year has been my tenure. It is an event to highlight the administrative and governance initiatives of the government and will be called Janutsav,” said Bommai who is in Delhi for three days to invite leaders for the event apart from holding consultations on state issues with central ministers.

Bommai also said he is not slated to meet PM Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of his return to Bengaluru on July 26.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?Premium
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in PunjabPremium
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal dataPremium
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Bommai took charge as the Karnataka Chief Minister on July 28, 2021, after veteran leader B S Yediyurappa, 78, stepped aside on July 26, 2021, citing his growing age as one of the factors.

Ahead of the first anniversary of his tenure as the CM, Basavaraj Bommai on Monday carried out new appointments to nearly 20 boards and corporations in the state. He had last week cancelled 42 appointments made to boards and corporations to induct new faces saying “all must get a chance”.

The Karnataka chief minister has been waiting for several months to induct five new ministers in his cabinet, which has five vacancies at present against a full strength of 34 ministers. During his current visit to Delhi, Bommai initially expressed the possibility of the BJP leadership indicating changes in the cabinet but later stated that he had not received any indication from the party leadership.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?
Compare and contrast

How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?

In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

Premium
Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in
Delhi Confidential

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half
Dry spell

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Premium
Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face
Brothel row

Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship
Rs 100 crore demanded

CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship

Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Premium
Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

28-year-old held for stalking Katrina, giving death threat to Vicky
In Mumbai

28-year-old held for stalking Katrina, giving death threat to Vicky

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement