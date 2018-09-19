Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Plea against tree-felling: Supreme Court seeks AAP govt reply

A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta gave a week’s time to the state to reply to the plea filed by Kaushal Kant Mitra, an orthopaedic surgeon.

An SC bench raised questions on the proposal to set up a waste-to-energy plant in the capital.
The Supreme Court Tuesday sought the Delhi government’s response on a plea which prayed that sanction to cut trees to make way for development projects must be given only after enough saplings are planted to compensate future loss.

A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta gave a week’s time to the state to reply to the plea filed by Kaushal Kant Mitra, an orthopaedic surgeon, raising questions on the proposal to set up a waste-to-energy plant in the capital.

