Plea against tree-felling: Supreme Court seeks AAP govt reply

An SC bench raised questions on the proposal to set up a waste-to-energy plant in the capital. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) An SC bench raised questions on the proposal to set up a waste-to-energy plant in the capital. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought the Delhi government’s response on a plea which prayed that sanction to cut trees to make way for development projects must be given only after enough saplings are planted to compensate future loss.

A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta gave a week’s time to the state to reply to the plea filed by Kaushal Kant Mitra, an orthopaedic surgeon, raising questions on the proposal to set up a waste-to-energy plant in the capital.

