Phase 4 of Delhi Metro is critical, can’t wait, says SC

The standoff between the Centre and Delhi government over “financial aspects” of Phase IV of the Delhi Metro Monday reached the Supreme Court, which reminded them that the project was “critical” and “cannot wait”.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta posed certain queries to Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni and asked him to respond by July 12. The court added, “You take instructions. We will pass order. This project cannot wait”.

The issue of the 103.94 kilometre Metro Phase IV came up when the court was hearing matters related to pollution in the National Capital Region.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in the pollution matter, drew the court’s attention to a report of the court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) which said that the approval for “103.94 km phase IV of the Delhi metro has been held up since 2014, when the project was submitted to the Union government for its approval”.