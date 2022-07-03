Periodical review: Delhi finance dept seeks list of officers for premature retirement

With the Delhi government’s finance department asking all department heads to conduct a periodical review of account cadre officers, several officials – especially accounts officers who are nearing retirement age and who are found to be ineffective – may have to proceed on early retirement.

All department heads (HODs) have been asked to treat the matter as “most urgent” and submit the report at the earliest. According to officials, the directions were given following guidelines from the central government’s Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). “Following the Centre’s premature retirement order, the Delhi government finance department has also issued an order to all department heads to submit the list of officers in a prescribed pro forma,” said an official.

“The services department has issued detailed instructions dated 12.7.2019 in this regard stating that Lieutenant Governor (L-G) has taken a serious note on the issue and has desired that periodical review of all categories of government servants working under the government of NCT Delhi under the FR-56 (J) and Rule 48 of CCS (pension) rules 1972 may be taken on priority basis to “weed out” the “dead wood” and the “dark sheep”. An action report is to be submitted to the services department on 15th of each month in the prescribed pro forma,” read an order issued by the finance department.

According to the aforesaid pension rules, the government should review the performance of servants every six months till they attain the age of 50-55 years. A review committee has also been constituted by the government in this matter.

“As per directions, the government employee whose integrity is doubtful or who is found to be ineffective will be retired. The basic consideration in identifying such employees would be fitness/competence of the employee to continue in the post which he/she is holding,” said a senior government official.

“In order to facilitate the review committee to carry out periodical review exercise of Delhi government account officers as per the instructions given on the subject by the DoPT from time to time, a prescribed pro forma has been devised for department and autonomous bodies under the Delhi government for forwarding the particulars of Account Cadre officers of GNCTD working under their administrative control,” the order further said.

It asked all HODs to submit the report of such account cadre officers, deputy controller of accounts, senior accountants, account officers and assistant accountant officers who are covered under the DoPT’s premature retirement rules. “This may be treated as most urgent and the information as sought may be provided to the finance department, the GNCTD at the earliest for placing the same before the reviews committee constituted for its consideration and further recommendation,” said the finance department.