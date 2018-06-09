People suffering from varicose veins not fit for military posts: Delhi HC

The order came on a petition by a man who said he took a combined recruitment written examination in 2015 for the post of constable in CAPF, NIA and Special Security Force. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) The order came on a petition by a man who said he took a combined recruitment written examination in 2015 for the post of constable in CAPF, NIA and Special Security Force. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

The Delhi High Court held that a person who suffers from varicose veins, and was operated on at an advanced stage of the ailment, may be medically fit for civilian jobs. However, it said he cannot be considered for military or paramilitary posts as it entails working in extreme conditions.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Pratibha Rani said the side-effects of a varicose vein operation are that it ultimately leads to impairment of blood circulation, and the individuals have a predisposition of developing varicose veins in other vessels.

“A study on the subject reveals that patients with varicose veins have pain/heaviness of legs, inability to walk/stand for long hours, itching and leg cramps at night… Given the above situation, the petitioner may be medically fit for civilian jobs, as declared by Swastik General Surgery and Laparoscopy Hospital, Rohtak, and Chief Medical Officer, General Hospital, Jhajjar, but not for military/paramilitary posts…,” the bench noted.

The order came on a petition by a man who said he took a combined recruitment written examination in 2015 for the post of constable in CAPF, NIA and Special Security Force.

He said he had cleared the exam and was asked to appear for a physical test and medical exam. On May 23, 2016, he was declared medically unfit on three counts — varicose veins, tremors and tachycardia.

