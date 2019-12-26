People dissatisfied with water quality in Delhi, says PM Modi

In a report made public in November, the Bureau of Indian Standards had found that of 21 cities, water quality in Delhi was the worst and failed on several parameters. (File photo) In a report made public in November, the Bureau of Indian Standards had found that of 21 cities, water quality in Delhi was the worst and failed on several parameters. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday brought up the issue of water quality in Delhi while launching the Atal Bhujal Yojana, which is aimed at saving groundwater in water-stressed districts in the country.

Referring to the issue of Delhi’s tap water not meeting criteria set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the Prime Minister said, “Aapne dekha hoga ki in dinon Delhi mein paani ko lekar kitni jagrukta aur kitni narazagi aayi hai. Charon taraf se awaz uth rahi hai ki Delhi mein, desh ki Rajdhani mein, ganda peene ka paani aur ashuddh — chinta ka vishay bana hua hai.” (You have seen how there has been awareness and anger over water in Delhi. Everyone is talking about how in Delhi, in the national capital, the water is dirty and impure — it is worrisome).

READ | CM Kejriwal promises 24×7 water: Will be able to drink from tap

In a report made public in November, the Bureau of Indian Standards had found that of 21 cities, water quality in Delhi was the worst and failed on several parameters. Eleven samples were picked up from several areas of Delhi, including from the house of Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and the Krishi Bhawan.

Delhi Jal Board, which has rejected the BIS report, had picked up samples from over 4,000 locations after the report was made public. According to officials, more than 98% of the samples tested were declared safe to drink.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App